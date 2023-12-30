Two vehicles crash in northern Rochester Saturday

(ABC 6 News) – Multiple first responders were at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in northern Rochester on Saturday evening.

It happened at the intersection of 37th St. NW and 18th Ave. NW before 4:15 p.m.

ABC 6 News crews at the scene saw Mayo Clinic Ambulance respond, but it is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash. The Rochester Police Dept. and Rochester Fire Dept were also on-scene.

Crews on-scene noted the roads are slippery and icy.

This is a developing story and ABC 6 News will update this article once more information is available.