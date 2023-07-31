Two-vehicle crash on I-35 injures 4 from Albert Lea

(ABC 6 News) – A two-vehicle crash on I-35 Sunday afternoon left four people from Albert Lea injured.

The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) said the crash happened just after 5:00 p.m. in Steele County. A Chrysler Town & Country van and a Dodge RAM pickup truck were both traveling southbound on I-35 by the Straight River Rest Area, approximately 9 miles south of Owatonna, when they collided.

The driver of the van, 75-year-old Richard Anderson of Albert Lea, and passengers, Betty Lou Anderson, 72, David Anderson, 51, and Teresa Raatz, 48, all of Albert Lea, sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Owatonna.

The driver of the pickup truck, 22-year-old Kasey Manges of Albert Lea, and passenger, Kristopher Manges, 24, of Albert Lea, were not injured.

All involved were wearing seatbelts, according to the crash report.

The MSP was assisted at the scene by the Steele County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.