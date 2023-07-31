Two Rochester artists featured in Red Wing Area Tour

(ABC 6 News) – The Red Wing Area Tour happens every year during the last weekend of July.

It featured many artists in the area and the community was welcome to stop by the studio.

In its second year, it expanded to include Lake City as well.

This opened the door for two artists from Rochester to have their work part of the showcase.

Willow Gentile and Jesus Rodriguez were two of 37 artists featured in this year’s tour.

Gentile has a studio in Lake City and it was one of 12 stops for the community to see.

“It’s been fantastic, it’s been really exciting, and it’s been really fun to participate and get people in through the door from all over,” Gentile said.

She had a variety of paintings, lino block printing, and sculptures for sale.

Jesus Rodriguez had pottery on display.

“If you notice most of it is kind of your functional ware, plates, cups, I do some vases things like that, bowls,” Rodriguez said.

It was a good turnout at the Willow Gentile studio and gallery.

The two-day event is put on by the Anderson center and Red Wing Arts.