Two Austin locations [attempt to] watch solar eclipse

(ABC 6 News) – Students at Sumner Elementary in Austin came out of class briefly in hopes of seeing the 2024 solar eclipse.

“In some areas, it would damage your eyes to look at it,” explained third-grader Agud Oman.

However, the chances to see the eclipse in Minnesota were lower than in Iowa. While there was a brief clearing for students, it was not nearly enough for everyone to see the eclipse.

Luckily, students did get to see the eclipse on a live stream.

“I was three years old when I saw [my] first one back in 2017, and I learned that it was going to be a little bit darker. I thought it was just going to be the exact same,” said Nickolai Vugt, a third-grader at Sumner.

In addition to students at Sumner Elementary, visitors to the Hormel Nature Center attempted to watch the solar eclipse outside. But just like the students at Sumner, they were unsuccessful.

Although, they did have an event that taught people about what happens during a solar eclipse as well as have a live stream of their own.

“It does get people out here and involved with us and it, at least, gives people the opportunity to learn about what is happening even if you are not seeing it for yourself,” added outreach naturalist Kelly Bahl.

The next solar eclipse will be visible from the contiguous United States in 2044, with only Montana and North Dakota in the path of totality.