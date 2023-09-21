Two Mason City juveniles arrested, found to be in possession of stolen guns

(ABC 6 News) – Two Mason City juveniles have been arrested after brandishing guns at an occupied vehicle, according to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 9:01 p.m. on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office received a report of multiple subjects inside a vehicle pointing guns at another occupied vehicle near the intersection of 19th Street Southwest and South Pierce Avenue in Mason City.

After receiving a vehicle description, a deputy spotted the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. During the stop, two juvenile males were arrested.

A 16-year-old initially resisted arrest, but once in custody, law enforcement located a 9mm handgun, reported stolen out of Clear Lake, IA. The 15-year-old passenger was also found in possession of a 9mm handgun, reported stolen out of Northwood, IA.

Both were arrested and processed at the Cerro Gordo County Jail before being transported to the North Iowa Juvenile Detention Center in Waterloo, IA.

The 15-year-old has since been charged with Terrorism, a class B felony, 3rd-degree theft, and minor in possession of a dangerous weapon. The 16-year-old was charged with 3rd-degree theft, minor in possession of a dangerous weapon, and interference with official acts.

Cerro Gordo County deputies were assisted at the scene by the Mason City Police Department.