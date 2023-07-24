Two helmetless riders injured in Rochester-area crashes over weekend

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester-area law enforcement reported crashes Friday and Saturday that resulted in injuries to helmetless riders.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office cited a driver for failure to use due care after a motorcycle crash with serious injuries Friday afternoon.

According to Capt. Tim Parkin, deputies responded to the intersection of 18th Avenue SW and 40th Street SW at about 3:45 p.m. July 21.

A 70-year-old man was driving a motorcycle on 40th Street when a driver in a van allegedly pulled out in front of him.

The 70-year-old man crashed into the van and was taken to St. Mary’s with serious injuries to his head, arms, and legs, Parkin said.

The man was not wearing a helmet.

No one was arrested and Parkin said the OCSO does not suspect that substance use played a role in the crash.

A Rochester woman was taken to the hospital Saturday with suspected serious injuries after a moped crash Saturday.

According to Capt. Casey Moilanen, a 37-year-old Rochester woman on a 92 Honda CH80 moped was driving southbound on 8th Avenue SE, and stopped at the intersection of 12th Street SE at about 6:15 p.m., while all the stoplights were flashing red.

After yielding to traffic, the woman proceeded through the intersection, where a 26-year-old Austin woman in a Ford car crashed into her, Moilanen said.

The Austin woman had not stopped at the lights, and was ticketed for failure to stop.

The Rochester woman was nnot wearing a helmet July 22. Her condition was unknown Monday.