Two arrested in connection with drive-by shooting

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police took two people into custody Saturday morning, after they allegedly confessed to a drive-by shooting.

According to public information officer Amanda Grayson, at about 4 a.m. March 30, dispatch received several reports of gunfire near 41st Street NW and East Frontage Road.

Officers on the scene did not locate evidence of gunfire at the intersection until an alleged victim called about 40 minutes later.

According to Grayson, the caller said they were in a vehicle on East Frontage Road, and had stopped at 41st Street NW when a vehicle in front did a U-turn and fired multiple shots.

Grayson did not specify the direction of the shots. However, Rochester police did not locate any property damage, and no injuries were reported.

According to Grayson, the caller recognized the people in the suspect vehicle, and police arrested 27-year-old Torria Sims and 25-year-old Joseph Simmons Jr. at about 10:45 a.m., in the 4500 block of 18th Avenue NW.