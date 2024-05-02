Two accused of impersonating Olmsted County law enforcement in warrant scam; third arrested on Iowa scam charges

(ABC 6 News) – Two men were taken into custody Monday, after allegedly claiming to be Olmsted County sergeants and collecting money from scammed residents in-person.

Demonte Brazil, of Atlanta, Georgia, and Gabriel Weatherspoon, of South Bend, Indiana, face theft by swindle and false impersonation–intent to defraud charges in Olmsted County Court.

According to court documents, on April 29, Rochester police met with a woman who said she’d received a phone call from someone pretending to be “Sgt. Rossman” with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, who said she had missed a court date and would be arrested if she didn’t pay outstanding bond.

A Lieutenant Rossman retired from the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office in 2023.

According to court documents, the woman met a second man, posing as a bail bondsman, across the street from the Olmsted County Government Center and gave him $10,000 in cash.

About an hour later, she gave the second scammer another $6,000 in case.

The woman later became concerned she was being swindled, so she called Rochester police and provided a physical description of the man she gave the money to.

According to court documents, Rochester police found surveillance footage of the man and his car, and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on April 30.

Court documents allege that Weatherspoon, 23, was seen in surveillance footage dropping Brazil, 31, off to collect money from the woman.

The scammed woman identified Brazil as the man she gave $16,000 to as well, according to court documents.

Brazil is currently held at the Olmsted County ADC on $500,000 bail with or without conditions. His next appearance is scheduled for May 14.

Weatherspoon is also held at the Olmsted County ADC on $500,000 bail with or without conditions. His next appearance is scheduled for May 15.

Gregory Scorza / Olmsted County ADC

Gregory Scorza, of Douglasville, Georgia, was also taken into custody during the traffic stop April 30.

According to court documents, Scorza has an outstanding warrant from Johnson County, Iowa, and is accused of ongoing criminal conduct–influence enterprise; identity theft over $10,000; and impersonating a public official in Iowa.

Scorza appeared for an extradition hearing Thursday, May 2.





