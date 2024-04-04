Twins home opener: Everything you need to know

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Twins open Target Field on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, with that comes an all-morning celebration before first pitch at 3:10 p.m.

ABC 6 News is on your side with the latest Twins coverage and what-to-dos at Target Field.

TICKETS AND PARKING

Yes, there are still tickets available (some for as low as $13) on Ticketmaster Seatgeek, and StubHub, plus no-seating and seating tickets on MLB.Tickets.

If driving in for the game, it’s recommended (by the reporter writing this who has lived in downtown Minneapolis) to park outside the downtown-area and take one of Minneapolis’ public transit options to Target Field.

If that is not an option, there are parking garages in the direct vicinity of Target Field; on Second Street, Second Ave and surrounding Target Center.

Rates may be inflated due to events in the area, so be prepared.

PREGAME FESTIVITIES

From 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., Twins fans are invited to enjoy a free Breakfast on the Plaza at 7 Street outside the Majestic Twins Clubhouse Store.

Food and beverages will be available thanks to Caribou Coffee, Cloverdale Foods, Delaware North, M&M’s, Sheboygan Sausage Company and Unilever.

At the plaza, you can also catch live music from DJ Mad Mardigan and a chance to receive giveaway gifts from Bally Sports North. Stick around, you could win tickets to Twins games!

Gates into Target Field open at 1 p.m. by Twins legends Tony Oliva (Gate 6), Kent Hrbek (Gate 14), Twins icons Justin Morneau (Gate 3), Tom Kelly (Gate 6.5), Dan Gladden (Gate 29), Kirby Puckett Jr. and Catherine Puckett (Gate 34).

The first 10,000 fans through the gates at both the April 4 opener and Saturday, April 6 games will receive free Twins beanies. The first 5,000 kids to enter Target Field can also get a free Twins beanie on Sunday, April 7.

Legendary Twins broadcaster Dick Bremer will throw the ceremonial first pitch at Target Field at 1:30 p.m.

In addition, the Twins will host a memoriam celebrating and honoring the lives of three Burnsville first responders killed in the line of duty on February 18.

The memoriam will feature a ring of first responders Burnsville, Dakota County, Minneapolis and Metro Transit, and Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office around the infield with an accompaniment by the Minnesota Police and Fire Bag Pipe Band.

Finally, the United States National Anthem will be performed by the Dakota Valley Symphony and Chorus, a volunteer arts organization from Burnsville.

TWINS ROSTER

After sustaining an injury during the Twins season opener, Royce Lewis will not be playing in the home opener.

However, the Twins will not be short-handed. Fans can still expect to see pitcher Pablo Lopez open the first inning after shutting down the Kansas City Royals.