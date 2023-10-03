Twins fans ready for the streak to end

(ABC 6 News) – It’s been a long painful 19 years for Twins fans. But some fans think that things are different this year.

October 5th, 2004, that’s the last time the twins won a playoff game.

Do you remember what you were doing?

“I was watching baseball with my dad,” said Anders Larson.

How old were you?

“I was eight,” said Anders.

“I was four,” said Erik Wanberg.

So, you probably don’t remember it?

“Nope, but I remember everything after that,” said Erik.

George W. Bush was still president and Goodies by Ciara was the number one song.

“So, my middle name is Kirby and my dad named me after Kirby Puckett and well since then we haven’t been to a world series, and worst thing my dad ever did to me,” said Anders.

Since then, the Twins have lost 18 straight postseason games. Fans say it’s time for that change.

“I think we can because it’s not the Yankees,” said Erik.

13 of the 18 losses have come courtesy of the New York Yankees. This time the twins will face the Toronto Blue Jays.

“I think consistent pitching has been our problem the past few years,” said Erik.

Some think it’s going to come down to pitching.

“I trust our starters if our relievers can get in and make things happen, I think we’ll win,” said Erik.

But others say the Twins will get it done at the plate.

“I think the young bats, I think Eduard Julien I think Royce Lewis is going to come up big and I think Carlos Correa will do his post season thing,” said Anders.

The Twins broke the streak with a 3-1 over the Blue Jays on Tuesday.