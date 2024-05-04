Tuba enthusiasts play on National Tuba Day

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Friday is International Tuba Day, so to celebrate, a group of tuba enthusiasts in Rochester are grabbing their instruments for some free concerts around the city.

International Tuba Day falls on the first Friday in May each year, on or around Cinco de Mayo.

That inspired these musicians to play at local taco trucks and belt some Mexican tunes.

They want to spread their love of tubas and help their favorite instruments garner more appreciation.

“We never get the melody, we usually just get the oompah parts in the band, and it can wear on you a little bit, so sometimes we like to take the spotlight a little bit more,” said tube enthusiast Peter Micholic.

The tuba players will gather again on December 14 for Tuba Christmas, where everyone will be invited to join a Christmas carol sing-along.