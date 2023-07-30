Truck catches fire while driving on Highway 52

(ABC 6 News) – A pickup truck carrying corn caught fire while driving on Highway 52 Saturday evening.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, the truck became “fully engulfed” in flames near Civic Center Dr. in Rochester just after 6 p.m.

The driver noticed the fire and called the Rochester Fire Dept. to put it out.

The State Fire Marshal was called to assist, but there is still no word on how it started.

No one was injured.

The Minnesota State Patrol also assisted on the scene.