Toys for Tots accepting donations for the holidays

(ABC 6 News) – Gearing up for the holiday season, Toys for Tots is making sure every child in Southeast Minnesota wakes up to presents on Christmas morning.

The campaign runs until Dec. 20, but the earlier donations come in, the sooner the toy lands in the hands of a child.

Marketing Director Mark Clark says gifts are most needed for kids ages zero to three and ten and up.

For people who aren’t sure what to buy, monetary donations can be made, which members of the organization will use to go out and buy more toys.

“We’re always looking for the wow factor,” said Clark. “If you’re picking out a toy, look at that toy and go ‘is that child gonna have that wow factor when they wake up Christmas morning?’ If you can do that, then you got the right toy.”

You can find out how to donate or receive toys this Christmas here.