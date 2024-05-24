Tornado sends photo on 175 mile journey, now heading back home

After an EF4 tornado ripped through the Iowa city of Greenfield, a picture was sent on a 175 mile journey. Now that picture, is making the trip back home.

(ABC 6 News) – An EF4 tornado tore through the town of Greenfield on Tuesday, killing four and injuring dozens of others.

Winds in excess of 135MPH were reported, and a piece of debris was found 175 miles to the northeast, just outside of the town of McIntire.

Sydney Patterson said heavy winds tore up trees around her yard, but had no other significant damage, but “then after the storm calmed, I just happened to look out my son’s window, something just kind of flew out… and landed in the grass.”

Patterson went out and discovered it was a photograph of two women, dated from 2008 so she posted it to Facebook.

Megan Newman, formerly of Greenfield, was connected to Patterson within minutes after someone recognized her from the photo.

Newman’s mother’s home was where the photo was stored. The house was a complete loss, and Newman barely escaped with her life.

“She was walking down her stairs and she just heard this awful noise,” Newman said, recounting her mother’s words. “All of a sudden she was trapped under a pile of debris, and she was screaming for help and luckily her neighbors and surrounding neighbors who were already out of their houses were quick to find her.”

Patterson mailed the photo back to Newman on Thursday.