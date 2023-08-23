Utilities company, power cooperatives issue peak energy alerts
(ABC 6 News) – The following utilities organizations have issued peak energy alerts Wednesday, Aug. 23: Austin Utilities, Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative (Albert Lea), MiEnergy Cooperative (Rushford), People’s Energy Cooperative (Oronoco), and Heartland Power Cooperative (St. Ansgar).
Clients are encouraged to reduce power usage as much as possible Wednesday afternoon and evening.
According to the four energy cooperatives, the region’s transmission operator has declared an alert for Thursday, Aug. 24, anticipating similarly muggy temperatures.
The energy cooperatives suggest that residents set air condition to 78 degrees or higher if no one is home, running the dishwasher or laundry machines late at night, and avoiding TV and gaming system use during peak heat hours.
- Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative serves over 18,000 members in Freeborn and Mower Counties.
- MiEnergy Cooperative serves approximately 19,000 members in Winona, Houston, Fillmore and parts of Olmsted and Mower counties in Minnesota along with Chicksaw, Howard, Winneshiek and Allamakee counties in Iowa.
- People’s Energy Cooperative serves nearly 20,000 members in Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Wabasha and Winona counties.
- Heartland Power Cooperative serves approximately 5,200 members in Hancock, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Floyd, Howard, and Mitchell counties in Iowa along with Fairbault, Freeborn, and Mower counties in Minnesota.