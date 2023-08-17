United Way of North Central Iowa announces record shoe drive distribution

(ABC 6 News) – United Way of North Central Iowa announced today a record shoe drive distribution. 947 pairs of athletic shoes were given to children in need before the start of the new school year. Shoe distributions were held in three regional locations: Charles City, Forest City, and Mason City.

“This event really couldn’t take place without the generous sponsors and volunteers who help set up and run each distribution”, said Jen Arends, CEO of UWNCI, “This event really is about the community coming together to support our kids before they head back to school. We couldn’t do it without everyone who donated, hosted a donation box, volunteered for the event or sponsored the cost of purchasing shoes.”

339 pairs of shoes were distributed in Charles City at the National Night Out. 105 pairs of shoes were distributed at the Back to School party held at the Forest City YMCA and 505 pairs were distributed at the Back to School Block party at the Community Health Center.