Twins top Astros 3-2 on Farmer hit in 10th; Gray gets 13 Ks

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kyle Farmer bounced a bases-loaded single straight up the middle of a drawn-in Houston infield in the 10th inning, giving the Minnesota Twins a 3-2 victory over the over the whiff-prone Astros in their home opener Friday.

After Ryan Pressly struck out all three Twins batters in the ninth and Mauricio Dubón drove in the automatic runner with a 10th-inning single to give the Astros the lead, Ryne Stanek (1-1) lost control with two wild pitches and two walks.

Jose Miranda, who went 3 for 5, tied it with a single after automatic runner Byron Buxton took third on a wild pitch. After Donovan Solano was intentionally walked, Farmer delivered for the sellout crowd of 38,465 on a sunny 49-degree afternoon after the game was delayed a day for better weather.

Twins starter Sonny Gray had a career high with 13 strikeouts in seven innings.

ABC 6 Sports Reporter Jose Solis was live moments after the walk-off win and shared reactions from fans.

Minnesota Twins’ Kyle Farmer, middle, celebrates with Christian Vazquez (8) and Byron Buxton after driving in the winning run during the 10th inning of the team’s baseball game against the Houston Astros, Friday, April 7, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

