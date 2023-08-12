Storm damage reported in Dodge County

(ABC 6 News) – Dodge County Emergency Management says there are reports of tree limbs down, trees uprooted and power lines down from a storm that moved through the region Friday night.

According to Emergency Manager Matt Maas, the county has received roughly 20 reports of damage. Most of the damage is in the Claremont area and in the rural area between Claremont and Hayfield. There are no reports of injuries.

Emergency officials do not believe any of the damage was caused by tornadoes, but rather strong winds. Spotters reported a possible tornado east of Hayfield, but it is unclear if a tornado touched down or if there is any damage.

A tornado warning was issued at 6:49 PM in Steele County. A MN-DOT traffic camera showing a semi-truck overturned on Highway 14 at County Road 43 just east of Owatonna. There were also reports of a camper that had overturned.

