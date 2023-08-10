Stewartville garage fire damages two vehicles

(ABC 6 News) – A garage fire in Stewartville on Wednesday left two vehicles with severe damage, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

The OCSO said deputies and crews from Stewartville Fire and Rescue responded to a garage fire in the 11000 block of County Road 8 SW at approximately 6:40 p.m.

Deputies arrived on scene and reported smoke coming from a three-car garage. Fire crews were able to contain the fire and put it out.

Two vehicles inside were severely damaged and the garage had smoke damage.

The State Fire Marshal is assisting the investigation into the cause of the fire.

Damage estimates are approximately $75,000.