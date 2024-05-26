RPD investigating Sunday morning shooting

(ABC 6 News) — Rochester Police Department responded to reports of a shooting outside an apartment building on the city’s southeast side early Sunday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., RPD officers responded to the 800 block of Homestead Village Lane SE following reports someone had been shot, according to a statement released by RPD.

RPD said a 29-year-old man was transported to Mayo Clinic St. Marys Campus’ Emergency Department with gunshot wounds.

RPD’s early investigation says there was an altercation among a group of people immediately before the shooting. Multiple shots were fired, according to RPD.

Authorities said they are working to identify and locate the suspect(s).

No additional information was provided — including the condition of the man shot.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 6 News for additional details as they are available.