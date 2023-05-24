RPS to host information sessions about 2023-2024 budget

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Public Schools will be hosting virtual sessions to discuss the budget proposals for the 2023-2024 school year.

Superintendent Kent Pekel and Chief Administrative Officer John Carlson will give an overview of the budget proposals for the 2023-2024 school year that they will be presenting to the RPS School Board.

The virtual sessions will take place via Google Meet. They can be found on our Districtwide calendar or you can select the link with the time below to join the meeting at its designated time.

Wednesday, May 31 at 5-6 p.m. – Join the May 31, 5-6 p.m. virtual meeting

Thursday, June 1 at 4-5 p.m. – Join the June 1, 4-5 p.m. virtual meeting

Monday, June 5 at 4-5 p.m. – Join the June 5, 4-5 p.m. virtual meeting

Monday, June 5, 6-7 p.m. – Join the June 5, 6-7 p.m. virtual meeting

RPS families are invited to join a session to learn more and ask questions.