RPS one of 35 school districts awarded to support traffic safety

(Office of the Governor) – Governor Tim Walz today announced grants to dozens of school districts to improve traffic safety near schools. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has awarded $1.4 million for communities, school districts, and organizations across Minnesota to support the Safe Routes to School program. The list of 2024 grant recipients is below.

“Parents should be able to send their kids off to school knowing they will arrive safe and sound,” said Governor Walz. “By improving safety and promoting active modes of transportation for students, this program supports safe and healthy kids in communities across the state.”

Safe Routes to School is an international program to improve safety and reduce traffic congestion around schools. The program makes it safer and easier for students to walk, roll, and bike to school, with an added benefit of increasing physical activity and student health.

“Thanks to this funding, students across the state can learn how to do these lifelong, foundational activities in a safer setting, and embrace active modes of transportation,” said MnDOT Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger.

The $1.4 million in grants is going towards planning and projects over the next year (July 2024 to July 2025). An additional $946,758 million will cover the cost of school district coordinator funding for qualifying districts for 2025-2027.

School District Coordinator Funding covers costs over three years for a school district to hire an SRTS coordinator to do an SRTS plan across numerous schools, maintain a SRTS Committee, and address policy or systems changes at the district level. Funding covers July 2024 to July 2027.

Planning assistance help communities convene a team, understand key issues, prioritize strategies and identify solutions that fit their local need. Funding covers July 2024-25.

help communities convene a team, understand key issues, prioritize strategies and identify solutions that fit their local need. Funding covers July 2024-25. Boost grants enhance existing local programs, such as funding for bike fleet with a trailer to teach children how to ride, and funding for bike parking. Funding covers July 2024-25.

These grants are funded with state and federal Safe Routes to School dollars. Since 2005, MnDOT has awarded more than $60 million in federal and state funds to communities to support Safe Routes to School. Most of the funding was awarded for infrastructure projects. The remainder was allocated for programs and planning that promote walkable and bikeable communities.

More information on Safe Routes to School is available at www.mndot.gov/saferoutes.

Safe Routes to School 2024 Awards:

SRTS School District Coordinator – $473,379 (for three years, each year from July 2024 to July 2027)

Saint Paul Public Schools

Richfield Public Schools

Brooklyn Center Community Schools

Rochester Public Schools

Duluth Community Education, ISD 709

Boost Grants funding amount – $378,441 (for July 2024 to July 2025)

Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) – Hmong International Academy (HIA)

Saint Paul Public Schools (SPPS) Bruce Vento Elementary – Metro Walking School Bus pilot with goal to replicate across district

Saint Paul Public Schools (SPPS) – bike fleet (second for district)

Lyndale Elementary Parent Teacher Organizations – Metro Walking School Bus, Bike Train, education and outreach materials

Richfield Public Schools – “Trauma Informed Approach” for SRTS encouragement

Circle of Life Academy – Bike fleet

Pedal Power MN – Bike fleet

Voyageurs Expeditionary School – Bike fleet

Rochester Public Schools – Pump track

St. Anthony – New Brighton Schools, ISD 282 – Bike racks

Highland Elementary School, Crookston – Crossing guard pilot

Students Achieve Integrative Learning (SAIL) – Bike fleet

Lykke Communities – Project Bike Tech (bike maintenance curriculum for community without a bike shop)

Alexandria Public Schools – Crossing guard gear, bike racks, traffic garden

Planning assistance Funding amount – $581,400 (for July 2024 to July 2025)