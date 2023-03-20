RPD: Rochester man arrested on warrant after allegedly threatening woman with firearm

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police arrested a man on suspicion of making terroristic threats early Sunday.

According to RPD, dispatch received a call from a woman at about 2:30 a.m.

The woman said 22-year-old Divaunte Young of Rochester, asked her to drive him to the Twin Cities, then showed her a gun when she refused.

The woman allegedly drove Young to 18th Ave. and 9th St. NE, then got out of the car, taking the keys and walking away from the vehicle.

Police arrested Young at the vehicle and claim they found a loaded 9 mm handgun on his person. Young allegedly had a felony warrant out for his arrest.

He also faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, and 5th-degree drug possession, according to police.