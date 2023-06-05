RPD responds to 4 overdoses, 1 fatal, in less than 72 hours

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) is issuing a drug warning to the community as it is seeing an uptick in drug overdoses.

RPD said officers have responded to four overdoses – one of them fatal – in less than 72 hours.

On Sunday, June 4, shortly after 6:00 a.m., officers responded to a residence in northwest Rochester where a 17-year-old male was found unresponsive. Narcan was administered before officers arrived, and officers administered an additional dose. The teen was transported to Saint Marys Hospital and later died.

On Friday, June 2, officers responded to two separate overdoses. A 22-year-old male was found unresponsive at a gas station in northwest Rochester around 10:30 p.m. Officers provided two doses of Narcan. He became responsive and refused medical transport to the hospital.

Earlier that day around 10:00 a.m., a 24-year-old female was found unresponsive at a drug treatment center in northwest Rochester. She became responsive after two doses of Narcan and was transported to Saint Marys Hospital for care.

On Thursday, June 1, around 5:30 p.m., a 33-year-old male was found unresponsive at another drug treatment center in northwest Rochester. He received three doses of Narcan before officers arrived. He became responsive and refused medical transport to the hospital.

RPD said it is investigating each incident and warns that drug sellers can be held responsible for overdose deaths.

RPD works to provide non-arrest pathways to treatment and recovery for individuals struggling with drug addiction. Information about the Police Assisted Recovery Program is available, HERE.