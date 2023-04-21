RPD: level 3 predatory offender released to Rochester area

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) in accordance with Minnesota’s Community Notification Act are releasing information regarding a Level 3 predatory offender’s change of residence.

Matthew Ryan Judy registered as homeless on March 2, 2023

Matthew Judy engaged in sexual contact against an unknown female teenager. Contact included penetration. Judy used coercion to gain access and force to maintain control.

Convicted predatory offenders have always been released to live in our communities, but it was not until passage of the Registration Act of 1991 that law enforcement had a right to know an offender’s residence or track their moves after his/her initial release from custody. With the passage of the Community Notification Act, law enforcement now may share information with the public about many of these offenders. This creates an informed community that can engage with law enforcement to address any concerns and/or issues involving these individuals.

Further information may be found at the Minnesota Department of Corrections Public Registrant Search at https://coms.doc.state.mn.us/publicregistrantsearch, or you may contact the Minnesota Department of Corrections, Risk Assessment and Community Notification unit at Phone: 651-361-7340 or 866-396-9953 or email at notification.doc@state.mn.us.