Rochester man receives 2-year probation sentence in child sex abuse case

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was sentenced to two years’ supervised probation after pleading guilty to 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct with children ages 7-9.

Kevon Elijah Brown, 23, was originally charged with two counts of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with two children between ages 7 and 9 in June of 2022.

Brown was accused of providing the two children with sexual devices, molesting the children, and ordering them to perform sex acts in his presence over the course of 1-2 years.

According to court documents, Brown pleaded guilty to the amended charge of 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct in exchange for a two-year probation sentence, no jail time, and registration as a sex offender for 10 years.

Brown was sentenced to supervised probation Thursday, Sept. 21, by Judge Joseph Chase of Olmsted County. He was also ordered to complete 50 hours of community service.

The conditions of Brown’s probation include attending sex offender treatment, avoiding contact with the children, no contact with individuals under 18, and avoiding locations where children congregate, such as playgrounds and schools.

If Brown violates the terms of his probation, he could be re-sentenced to 364 days in prison, according to the sentencing order filed last week.