Rochester man facing drug charges, fleeing police

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is facing drug-related charges after fleeing police on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Rochester Police Department (RPD), on Sunday, April 2 just after 4:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of a male nodding off in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the parking lot of the Valhalla Condominiums located on the 500 block of 19th St. NW in Rochester.

RPD officers arrived and attempted to make contact with the male. A female was in the rear passenger seat. Officers allegedly noticed a clear plastic bag with a white substance in the male’s left hand along with burnt tin foil in his lap.

Officers ordered the male to put his hands on the steering wheel. He allegedly balled up the bag in his hand and exited the vehicle. Officers ordered him to stop as he allegedly began to flee on foot. Officers were able to apprehend him quickly and place him under arrest.

Abdisalan Hilowle, 28, of Rochester was charged with 2nd and 3rd-degree controlled substance possession and fleeing police on foot. He was taken to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

RPD said Hilowle was allegedly to be in possession of 124 M30 fentanyl pills and 9 grams of cocaine.