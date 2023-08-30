Rochester man arrested after woman claims he swung machete at her, used hammer to attack door

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police claim a man tried to break into a bathroom using a hammer and screwdriver to attack a woman Tuesday night.

According to Capt. Casey Moilanen, at about 11:45 p.m. Aug 29, police got a call from a 31-year-old woman who had locked herself in a bathroom.

The woman said 50-year-old Eugenio Jarquin Peña was trying to break in, first using a hammer, then a screwdriver to try to work open the door lock and hinges.

Police arrived to the 2000 block of 41st Street NW and spoke to both parties. The woman told police Jarquin Peña had come home drunk, while she was in bed with the bedroom door closed.

According to Moilanen, Jarquin Peña is accused of kicking the door open, yanking the woman off the bed, grabbing her –causing a visible scratch down one arm — and pulling her hair.

The woman allegedly ran for the bathroom, but before she got there, police claim Peña used a machete to swing at her.

The woman called police after locking herself in, Moilanen said.

Police had to force the bathroom door open, given the substantial damage to it, he added.

Jarquin Peña was taken into custody after police allegedly located a machete, hammer, and screwdriver near the bathroom.

Moilanen said he faces recommended charges of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, terroristic threats, and domestic assault.