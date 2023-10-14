Rochester Art Center looking for artists to display their work

(ABC 6 News)- The Rochester Art Center is looking for three local artists looking for a platform to showcase their work as part of the Art4Trails initiative.

The program will be installing three temporary, outdoor works of art on the city’s bike trails. They will be put on display in June 2024 and stay up for one year.

One of the Rochester Art Center’s priorities is to support local artists while also allowing the community to enjoy their art.

“We want everyone to sort of have that opportunity to see the art, modern art people are creating now and also to enjoy it and learn about it,” said Carrie Robinson-Cannon, Program Coordinator at Rochester Art Center.

The application deadline is November 30th. For more information click here.