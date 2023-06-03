Rewarding safe drivers in Cerro Gordo County

(ABC 6 News) – A lot of people are expected to hit the road this summer and the one thing nobody wants to see is those flashing lights that usually lead to a ticket when you’re going over the speed limit.

But, now there’s a new initiative in Iowa that’s currently underway and you want law enforcement to look for you.

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Tami Cavett is looking to find good drivers.

“Are you ready to do this? Let’s roll! Lets go,” she said.

Deputy Cavett needed backup, so ABC 6 NEWS Anchor Devin Martin answered the call to help be on the lookout for good drivers.

“I do like the part of they don’t know they’re being watched,” Deputy Cavett said.

We soon spotted a car in Clear Lake.

Yeah, they’re a winner in our book.

“What made that driver stand out to you?”

“The fact that they were going the speed limit and less,” Deputy Cavett said.

They also made a complete stop and the driver is wearing their seatbelt.

The fun part is, they have no idea we took down their info.

So what’s next?

We entered in that car’s information and now they’re eligible to win prizes like department store gift cards!

But the catch is, you have to fill out a form to be eligible to win. Prizes are sent by mail.

After we spotted a good driver, we hit the road back to the Sheriff’s Office.

“I’m used to looking to seeing when people do the wrong thing. So to get the mindset of they’re doing the right things is different, and it feels rewarding,” Deputy Cavett said.

Deputy Cavett has been with the Sheriff’s Office for 25 years, she wants more opportunities to reward law abiding citizens.

“I’m curious to see how this turns out. How many people register for it, how many people are caught doing good,” Cavett said.

And for our drivers….

“I think it’s a really good idea. This will motivate people to be safer drivers,” Mason City resident Alex Andrapolson said.

“Who wouldn’t want to get paid?” Mason City resident Cassie Polson said.

For more information on this campaign, visit this link.