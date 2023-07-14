Responders rush to Riverside Elementary for suspected OD

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester fire, police, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded to the parking lot of Riverside Elementary School Friday morning for a suspected overdose.

RPD public information officer Amanda Grayson said that according to early case notes, dispatch received a call before 11 a.m. that a woman in a car was not breathing.

Grayson said responders suspected an overdose. She added that case notes indicate a bystander administered Narcan, and the woman was responsive when the ambulance arrived.

