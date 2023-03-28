Prosecutors rest case, Lazzaro says he plans to take the stand in his trial

(KSTP) – Prosecutors have rested their case in the trial of Anton “Tony” Lazzaro.

The sex trafficking trial continued Tuesday, and federal prosecutors were expected to wrap up their case around midday; They did shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Over the last four days, the jury heard testimony from all five teenage girls who said Lazzaro paid them for sex.

All of the victims described similar details of going to Lazzaro’s condo in downtown Minneapolis where they would receive large amounts of money after having sex with Lazzaro.

Prosecutors showed videos of the teens drinking and showing the money that they said Lazzaro gave them.

Lazzaro is a former GOP donor and strategist who was indicted for sex trafficking of minors and obstructions in 2021.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The defense will now present its side, and while there is still no guarantee Lazzaro will testify in his own defense, he told the judge Tuesday that he plans to take the stand at some point.

