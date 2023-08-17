Pet of the Week: Ruger & Christian

(ABC 6 News) – Meet Ruger and Christian!

Ruger is the Paws and Claws Humane Society Pet of the Week!

This handsome boy is a delightful 5-year-old Beagle Terrier mix who found his way to PCHS from an area impound.

With his adorable blend of breeds, Ruger captures hearts with his charming personality and medium-sized frame.

He already has some training, knowing commands such as ‘sit’ and ‘paw.’

This lovable canine is a master of snuggling and finds pure bliss in cozying up under blankets, making him the perfect companion for chilly evenings or lazy weekends.

Ruger’s gentle and affectionate nature shines through, and he eagerly seeks a loving forever home where he can share his warmth and love with his new family.

If you’re searching for a loyal and cuddly companion to brighten your days and warm your heart, Ruger is ready to bring his special brand of comfort and companionship into your life.

He is neutered and up-to-date on vet work.

If Ruger is perfect for you, you can fill out an adoption form or find more information here!

Christian is the Mower County Humane Society Pet of the Week!

Christian is a very nice, gentle guy of about 4 years old, and it appears he does not like other cats.

However, he loves people! He’s been patiently waiting to find his forever family.

He would do best in an indoor-only home where he is the only pet.

He is neutered and up-to-date on vet work.

If Christian would make a wonderful addition to your family, you can find more adoption information here!