(ABC 6 News) – Meet the Paws and Claws Humane Society Pet of the Week, Bebe!

This beautiful girl is a sweet 5-year-old silver Pitbull who is super friendly but sometimes gets a little anxious while at the shelter.

Bebe just wants to find her forever home where she can feel safe and loved.

She’s a loving and loyal pup who loves giving kisses and wagging her tail.

PCHS doesn’t know much about her past, but she knows ‘sit,’ and ‘paw.’

With the right person who can be patient and understanding, Bebe’s anxiety will go away, and she’ll be the happiest and most devoted companion.

If you’re ready to open your heart and give Bebe the forever home she deserves, get ready for lots of love and snuggles!

Visit PCHS’s website for more adoption information.