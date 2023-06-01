Nuclear reactor at Xcel’s Prairie Island plant remains offline after ‘unusual event’ reported

(ABC 6 News) – One of two nuclear generators at Xcel Energy’s Prairie Island plant in Red Wing was shut down Saturday after an “unusual event” was reported to federal regulators, the company confirmed Wednesday.

The shutdown resulted in a “Notification of Unusual Event,” the lowest of four emergency classifications that are reported to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). There is no threat to public safety, according to a news release.

The plant notified the city of Red Wing Saturday evening, according to Red Wing police.

Xcel Energy says the company plans to return Unit 2 to operation later this week after completing work on the transformer that malfunctioned.