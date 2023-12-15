North Iowans remember lost loved ones with at Tree of Life event

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – MercyOne North Iowa Hospice held their annual Tree of Life event Thursday night at Music Man Square in Mason City.

300 North Iowans attended to remember their loved ones who have passed away.

Grief counselors with MercyOne say connecting with others helps ease the pain and help people feel less alone.

“We’re all gonna grieve, and we all wanna help each other through that,” said Bereavement Coordinator Autumn Hawver.

The Tree of Life doesn’t just celebrate those who have recently passed away, but anyone who wishes to honor a loved one no longer with us.

“Whether this is your very first time attending, or you have adopted the Tree of Life as an annual tradition, there is some comfort knowing others have been down the same journey,” said Mental Health Therapist Connie Blelie.

Counselors from MercyOne North Iowa Hospice shared with the crowd their own struggles with grief.

“The first year after I lost my mom, I was amazed at how many people all of a sudden I thought had her walk,” said Blelie.

MercyOne offers grief counseling in many forms to anyone who needs it.

“Letting people know that MercyOne North Iowa Hospice is here to help you through your grief journey, no matter if you had a loved one on our hospice or not,” said Hawver.

Having a community is vital to getting through that heartbreak.

“Grief takes as long as it takes, but when you have people next to you that are grieving, either their loved one died last month or 10 years ago, you know you’re not alone and you will get through it,” said Hawver.

For those dealing with the loss of a loved one this holiday season, it’s important to remember there is always a community there to support you.