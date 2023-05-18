Nonprofit focuses on service dog training

(ABC 6 News) – A Fillmore County woman launched a nonprofit to focus on canine training and disability awareness.



Amy Falk has been wheelchair bound all of her life and received her first service dog in 2018. She studied to be a canine nutritionist and is looking to educate people on its importance to service dogs.

It inspired her to start Pawsome Adventures.

Pawsome Adventures aims to help serve service dog handlers and their families with guidance, assistance, and training. this may include but is not limited to dietary and nutrition guidance, behavioral training, and help to find the right service dog for you.

“I realized that since nutrition goes hand-and-hand with the training and there was a lack of it, I needed to do something about it,” said Pawsome Adventures Co-founder Amy Falk.



Amy is looking to host a nutrition class at JEM Theater in Harmony in July and hopes to make headquarters in the town.