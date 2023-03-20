No injuries in Rochester shots fired incident

(ABC 6 News) – Police are investigating reports of shots fired Sunday morning.

According to Rochester police, officers received two calls about shots fired in the 2000 block of 41st street northwest at about 3 a.m. March 19.

Witnesses said a group of about 15 people were gathered in a parking lot, but fled after 3-5 shots rang out.

Police found three shell casings.

There were no signs that a person or building had been hit by gunfire, according to Rochester police.

The incident is still under investigation.