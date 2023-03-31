MnDOT hosts public meeting on Kasson Hwy 57 reconstruction project

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation held a public meeting Thursday to discuss the Kasson Highway 57 reconstruction project.

The first phase of the project started last year with the next phase planned to pick up where it left off next month.

Thursday’s meeting was an opportunity for the public to learn the details of the project and why it could take longer than first expected.

In 2023, work is scheduled to begin in April and last through mid-July and will include the following:

Reconstruction of Hwy 57 in Kasson from Veterans Memorial Highway/Dodge Co. Rd. 34 to 11th St. NE.

Construction of roundabout at Hwy 57 and Veterans Memorial Highway/Dodge Co. Rd. 34.

Construction of mini roundabout at Hwy 57 and Main St.

“You know, this road really needed to be replaced and, so, we’re here and that’s always a good time. Cities come in and they want to replace their water, their sewer, all those infrastructure things that are important, so since we have the road ripped open that’s a good time for them to do it. So that’s what’s going to take this project a little longer,” Mike Dougherty explained.

Another project is a roundabout will be constructed at Highway 57 and 16th St. It’s a local partnership project being led by the City of Kasson. MnDOT says that the work will make watermain, sanitary sewer and storm sewer improvements, improve accessibility for pedestrians, and construct a trail connection.

