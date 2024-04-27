MN DNR holds second free state park visit day

(ABC 6 News) – With the weather staying clear for the most part in southern Minnesota, Saturday was the perfect day for many residents to get out and enjoy their local state park.

On Saturday, April 27, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources held their second free state park visit day of 2024, with the first one happening earlier in January.

Bob Storlie, the park manager for Forestville/Mystery Cave State Park, says the day provides residents with the perfect opportunity to experience what Minnesota has to offer.

“A great thing about Minnesota state parks is that they highlight the different landscapes in Minnesota.” Storlie said.

In Fillmore County, where Forestville State Park is located, Storlie says that landscape doesn’t include a lot of rivers, but adds that there’s still plenty to see.

“At Forestville this time of year we have a lot of spring ephemeral wildflowers blooming. For instance, bloodroot is blooming, the rue-anemones are blooming, the blue bells are coming out,” Storlie said.

For many residents in our area, these free state park visit days are a chance to experience all of the scenic landscaping in the North Star State, without having to worry about being able to afford a day pass, which typically costs around $7, or $35 for the year.

“The idea is to encourage families to get out and enjoy the outdoors,” Storlie said.

One local man, Blake Talamantes from Austin, took the day to do just that.

“[I’m] doing some trout fishing,” Talamantes said, adding that these promotional days open up state parks to everybody. “It lets people who are maybe on a bit of a budget to go out and enjoy without having to worry about the financial burden.”

This was the second of four free state park visit days set for this year; the other two are planned for June 8 and November 29.