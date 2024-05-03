MCNA to hold peaceful march for nurses

Med City Nursing Alliance March

(ABC 6 News) – The Med City Nursing Alliance will be taking to the streets Monday morning — as National Nurses Week kicks off.

The silent march is a peaceful protest, and part of an effort to advocate for all workers within the nursing profession. The march will begin at 6:00 a.m. in front of Saint Marys main entrance on Second Street Southwest and continue to Peace Plaza, near the Methodist Campus.

The march will be wrapping up at 8:00 a.m.