Mayo Clinic nurses march for a cause

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – It was a beautiful sunrise morning in the Med City, as nurses and their allies came together in support for each other and the nursing profession.

The nursing department is often the largest department within a hospital, and that’s especially true for the Mayo Clinic.

Starting at Saint Mary’s campus, participants walked in silence, which they say is to reflect the Nursing Alliance feeling their voices aren’t being heard.

A spokesperson for the alliance says although they believe that hospital leadership has their best interest at heart, it’s difficult to keep that in mind when the lack of resources and support, they say is undeniable.

“We want to be able to give you and your family care as if they’re our family too, and we don’t currently have the resources to sustain that much longer,” said Amber Charleville, Nurse at Mayo Clinic.

In a statement by the Chief Nursing Officer for Mayo Clinic Rochester, they say Monday’s walk is just one of many activities planned to celebrate nurses during National Nurses Week.