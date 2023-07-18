Mason City Fire Department puts out postal service truck fire

(ABC 6 News) – A US Postal Service delivery truck caught fire in Mason City last Friday.

The Mason City Fire Department was dispatched at 3:49 p.m. that afternoon, after reports that a truck exploded at 126 Winnebago Way.

Upon arrival, crews found the fire was mainly in the engine compartment with no evidence of a major explosion.

The scene was cleared within the hour, no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.