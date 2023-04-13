Mall of America names newest K9 puppy after more than 6K submissions

(ABC 6 News) – The votes are in! With the help of the public, the Mall of America has a name for its newest K9 puppy.

The Mall welcomes, Dash, to the security team.

The Mall said they received more than 6,000 name submissions which were narrowed down to five – Archie, Dash, Ollie, Rosco, and Stanley.

Dash made his way to Mall of America all the way from Kentucky. He is a two-month-old Dutch Shepherd and Belgian Malinois mix and has already begun his training.

Dash will spend the next year training before hitting the Mall floors with his other hard-working colleagues.