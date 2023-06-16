Lyle-Pacelli baseball loses to Fosston in Class A title game

(ABC 6 News) – The #3 Lyle-Pacelli Athletics Baseball team fell a run short in a 3-2 loss to #5 Fosston in the Class A Baseball Championship on Friday, June 16.

The Fosston Greyhounds scored first in the second inning off an error by LP’s Jack Klingfus with two on base, Brecken Levi reaching home. Levi added a second run in the fourth inning following a sacrifice fly to right from Zach Theis. The Athletics finally got on board in the sixth inning following Isaac Nelsen’s sacrifice fly to center, sending home Hunter VaDeer to cut the lead to 2-1.

Going into the top of the seventh, the Athletics loaded the bases with no outs, yet Fosston closer Carson Boushee allowed only one run off a walk to Trey Anderson with Klingfus scoring,. Carson Boushee held firm to strike out Mac Nelson and Jake Truckenmiller. Isaac Nelsen was the final at-bat for Lyle-Pacelli hitting a grounder to first as Fosston capitalized their upstart postseason run with the Class A Title, 3-2.

The Greyhounds finish 24-4 and the Athletics finish 24-2. This was the third straight time a Southeast Minnesota team reached a Baseball State Championship following Hayfield’s back-to-back appearances from 2021 to 2022.

L-P’s Mac Nelson pitched six innings allowing five hits and three runs with three strikeouts. Fosston’s Hudson Boushee pitched six innings as well, striking out six while allowing one earned run off four hits.