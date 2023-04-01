Kitchen fire in NW Rochester sends one to hospital

(ABC 6 News) – One person was treated for smoke inhalation following a kitchen fire in NW Rochester Friday evening.

Before fire crews arrived, those in the home had attempted to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher, a total of 6 people exited the building.

The Rochester Fire department responded to the 3100 block of 15th Ave NW just after 8 p.m. to see smoke coming from the front door with no visible flames.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire which was located on the stovetop. Ventilation was used due to the large amount of smoke in the home.

The stove, microwave hood, kitchen cabinets, and ceiling were all damaged by fire and minor smoke damage to the interior of the house resulting in damages of $10,000.

No one was injured but one person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service, Rochester Police Department, and the American Red Cross all responded to the scene.