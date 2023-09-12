Jets’ Aaron Rodgers has torn Achilles tendon; out for season

(ABC 6 News) – According to ESPN, an MRI on Tuesday confirmed that New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon in Monday night’s game versus the Buffalo Bills.

Rodgers, 39, season will come to an end.

Rodgers was injured just a few plays into Monday’s game as he tried to spin out of a sack by Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd.

After the sack, Rodgers stayed on the ground and had to be helped to the sideline by members of the medical staff before being carted down the sideline eventually limping through the tunnel toward the locker room.

Zach Wilson, who replaced Rodgers, threw a touchdown pass and helped the Jets rally to defeat the Bills, 22-16, in overtime.

ESPN said the Jets will likely now look to sign a quarterback as Tim Boyle, who is on the practice squad, is their only other quarterback under contract.

This will impact the 2024 draft. The second-round pick that goes to the Green Bay Packers from the trade for Rodgers was conditional, based on 65% playing time. If Rodgers had hit that plateau, it would have become a first-round pick, according to ESPN.