Hundreds lose agriculture jobs in Iowa

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Over the past weeks, hundreds have found themselves without a job, due to multiple layoffs in the agriculture industry.

Currently, both corn and soybeans are selling for less than in previous years.

Iowa Grain Commodity Pricing (United States Department of Agriculture)

Low income, combining with rising costs for fertilizers and equipment have narrowed profit margins.

According to Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, farmers could experience a 25% income drop nationwide