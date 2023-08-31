Hayfield man who pleaded guilty to child porn possession accrues 17 new charges

(ABC 6 News) – A Hayfield man who pleaded guilty to possession of child porn in January of this year has 17 new charges dating back to 2022, after the MN BCA reviewed data from his electronic devices.

Michael Nathan Williams, 20, was charged with nine counts of child porn possession after a November 2022 Internet Crimes Against Children tip pointed to his email and Twitter account.

In December, Dodge County law enforcement seized many of Williams’ electronic devices.

Williams pleaded guilty to three of the charges in January, and was sentenced to 90 days of work-release at the Olmsted County ADC in April of this year.

He was also placed on 5 years’ probation.

According to new court documents, Dodge County law enforcement received the BCA’s report on Williams’ computer and call phone contents in June of this year.

According to court documents, the devices contained 2,224 images and videos of Child Sexual Abuse Materials (CSAM) or child porn, as well as evidence that Williams had traded images and videos with at least one other account.

Williams now faces 17 new charges in Dodge County: seven charges of felony dissemination of child pornography, and 10 more charges of possession of child pornography.

As the devices were seized ahead of Williams’ plea agreement, MN Court Records do not indicate that the new charges violate the terms of Williams’ probation.