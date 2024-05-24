Hancock County added to Reynolds’ disaster declaration

ABC 6 NEWS — Hancock County in North Iowa has been added to a disaster declaration from Governor Kim Reynolds (R-Iowa).

On May 21, Reynolds’ issued a disaster declaration for 15 counties across the state — including Adams, Marshall and Warren counties — but, the following day, the governor added 17 counties, among them Hancock, Cedar, Franklin and Polk.

Reynolds has also written a letter to the White House, requesting President Joe Biden make a disaster proclamation for the state of Iowa.

In a letter to the White House dated May 23, 2024, Reynolds asked Biden to declare, “a major disaster for the state of Iowa under the provisions of Section 401 of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act…”

The proclamation, if issued by the president, would grant Adair, Polk, Story and Montgomery counties access to federal funds and assistance for disaster relief clean-up. It would also grant Adair County access to the FEMA Public Assistance Program.

In a release on the state’s website, Reynolds did note that more counties may be added to the federal proclamation request, if the initial request is approved.